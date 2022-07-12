To say that Hunter S. Thompson is a household name may be pushing it, but he is undoubtedly a legendary figure in Americana. If you've ever seen Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas starring Johnny Depp, or read Doonesbury comics in the Sunday paper, you're aware of Hunter S. Thompson.

While Thompson is primarily related to Sin City because of the film mentioned above and book of the same title, he also has huge ties to Colorado. Not only did he spend a good amount of his life on his Owl Farm in Woody Creek, Colorado just north of Aspen, but a lot of that time was also spent at Woody Creek Tavern just down the road from his residence.

Because of Thompson's strong ties to the area, a photographer has put together an exhibition based on the late Gonzo journalist and his favorite hangout.

Aspen Exhibition Based on Hunter S. Thompson's Hangout

David Yarrow is a photographer who is well aware of Hunter S. Thompson's ties to Pitkin County, namely Woody Creek and Aspen and has put together a creative photo exhibition spotlighting the late author's favorite hangout as the man himself.

The exhibition is currently up and is available to visit from now until mid-September. You can check out the exhibit at the Casterline|Goodman Gallery located at 611 E Cooper Ave, Aspen 81611.

Many of the photos were taken at Woody Creek Tavern this past March with the goal of capturing a "Gonzo 1970s vibe meets Boogie Nights" final product. In addition, Yarrow brought supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio to Thompson's old stomping grounds to take part in the photo shoots.

Hunter S. Thompson's Colorado Home Prior to his death in 2005, famed Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson lived in Colorado.

