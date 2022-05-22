There are many examples of Colorado's interesting western history remaining throughout the state.

These places paint a picture of how life used to look in the Mile High State and some of these individual structures and sites have even been designated as historical landmarks.

Get our free mobile app

Numerous buildings in downtown Denver have proven their importance to the city's culture and are still prominent properties in today's world.

These Denver Buildings Have Stood the Test of Time These Denver buildings have some history to them.