Popular HGTV Show’s Next Season to be Filmed Entirely in Colorado

If you're a fan of HGTV and/or reality shows based on home renovations and remodels, then you're probably familiar with the TV show Rock the Block. If that's the case, get ready to be excited because the newest season of the show will be filmed entirely in Colorado.

Rock the Block Comes to Colorado

Rock the Block is a popular reality show which involves teams of home builders competing against each other on who can do the best remodel.

The show is hosted by Ty Pennington whose name you may recognize from other reality shows such Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Trading Spaces. Pennigton will be hosting the upcoming fourth season of Rock the Block which will take place in the small Northern Colorado town of Berthoud.

Who Will be Competing on Rock the Block in Colorado?

In addition to the well-known host Ty Pennington, the fourth season of the show which will be filmed in Berthoud will feature four teams from four other TV shows.

These competitors include Page Turner and Mitch Grew from 'Fix My Flip,' Kristina Crestin and Jonathan Knight of 'Farmhouse Fixer,' Michael Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle from 'Luxe For Less,' and Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of 'Renovation Island.'

You may recognize one of those previous names from your teenage years as, yes, it's THAT Jonathan Knight from New Kids on the Block. In fact, Knight previously appeared on Rock the Block with his brother and NKOTB bandmate Jordan prior to the upcoming season.

The season will premiere on HGTV in March of 2023.

