What Is the Hardest College To Get Into In Colorado?

Among Colorado's 62 colleges and universities, there is one institution that holds the distinction of having the most stringent admission standards.

Colorado Has So Many Options

Colorado certainly has a lot of options when it comes to secondary education. What college to attend depends on a lot of factors including location, programs offered, cost, and, of course, academic standards. Obviously, some colleges and universities are tougher to breech than others.

The United States Air Force Academy Is Tough

The United States Air Force Academy is one of the most competitive in the nation. Expectations are extremely high and so are the academic, physical, character, and medical standards. But this isn't the place that holds the top spot on the list of Colorado's colleges that are tough to get into.

Here's the Hardest College To Get Into In Colorado

The toughest college in Colorado to get into is Colorado College in Colorado Springs. In fact, according to Niche.com, Colorado is ranked 30th in the nation on the list of hardest colleges to get into. It's also ranked #31 on the list of the best small colleges in America.

Why Is Colorado College So Hard To Get Into?

Colorado College has extremely high acceptance standards and the acceptance rate is only about 14%. While the college apparently does not require a minimum SAT or ACT score, according to U.S. News and World Report, half the applicants that get admitted to Colorado College have an SAT score between 1250 and 1455 or an ACT score of 29 and 33. The biggest factors for admission are GPA, high school class rank, college prep courses, and letters of recommendation.

Colorado Mesa University Makes the Top 10

In the gallery below is a list of the 15 hardest colleges to get into in Colorado. Would you be surprised to see Colorado Mesa University coming in at #6 on the list?

