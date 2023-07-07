Happiest City in Colorado Revealed: Do You Agree?
Colorado is an amazing place to call home. Why are you glad to call Colorado home?
You might love the Centennial state because of the natural beauty, the friendly communities, or the famous 300 days of sunshine.
Or you might love Colorado for more pragmatic reasons like the job market, strong education system, or the cost of living balance.
There are hundreds of reasons why Colorado is an amazing state. However, the residents of Colorado have mixed reviews. WalletHub released its annual list of the happiest cities and states in America, and Colorado doesn't rank very high.
Is Colorado Happy Compared to the Rest of the US?
Source: WalletHub
According to WalletHub's survey, Colorado is the 30th happiest state is the US. The Centennial state ranked 27th in regards to physical health and well-being, and 47th in community and environment.
Even though that statistic is tough to look at—47 out of 50? Yikes!—here's what it means: Colorado's volunteer rate and weather happiness ranked low, while separation and divorce rated high.
Colorado Has the 8th Best Work Environment
Factors include:
- Work-life balance
- Job satisfaction
- Commute time
- and more
What Colorado Cities Are the Happiest?
Only three Colorado cities were ranked on WalletHub's top cities to live.
RELATED: 3 Colorado Cities Named Best Places to Rent in The Nation
3 - Colorado Springs
Overall, Colorado Springs is the 72nd happiest city in America.
2- Denver
Denver, the capital of Colorado, was ranked the 58th happiest city.
1 - Aurora
Aurora is the happiest city in Colorado and the 48th happiest city in the nation.
Where Is the Happiest City in America?
Fremont, CA. The city ranked first in emotional and physical well-being and community and environment.