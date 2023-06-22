Recent June Shootings Leave 2 Young Victims Dead in Greeley

The Greeley Police Department (GPD) is investigating after recent shootings left two young victims dead.

According to a Facebook post from GPD, the first incident occurred around 3:44 p.m. on Friday (June 16), when police received a report about a shooting at a home in the 400 block of 35th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a juvenile female with gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene. The Weld County Coroner will release her identity at a later time.

Later, police took an unidentified juvenile male suspect into custody without incident. They booked him into a juvenile correctional facility, and he now faces multiple charges, including Felony Murder, First Degree Burglary, and Aggravated Robbery.

GPD asks that anyone with information about this case contact Detective Finch at (970) 350-9682.

In a separate Facebook post, the agency detailed a second shooting, which happened in the 800 block of 28th Avenue on Monday (June 19).

According to that post, GPD officers responded to a "very chaotic scene" and found two male adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel then took the victims to a nearby hospital. One victim, a 24-year-old, received non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive; the other, a 23-year-old, died after a brief time on life support.

The post said the suspect fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. GPD believes this was an isolated incident and that the suspect and the victims were familiar.

The GPD Investigation Unit is actively working on this case and asks that anyone with information call Detective KellerTwigg at (970) 573-2919.

