What Happened to This Popular Grand Junction News Anchor?

Everyone in Grand Junction, Colorado is asking, "What happened to Jean Reynolds." The popular news anchor suddenly disappeared from the airwaves, leading people to wonder what had happened.

Well, it turns out this isn't just an extended vacation. She will not be back on the air at KKCO, at least not anytime soon.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone In Grand Junction, Colorado Has Been Asking

It was a week ago when the guitarist of a Grand Junction Country/Rock band asked me, "Hey, what happened to that Jean Reynolds lady from the news." At the time, I didn't have an answer. Not long after, another Rock n' Roller asked me the same thing. Then, this last Saturday, a 78-year-old former school teacher asked precisely the same question.

Given the fact I work in media, people assumed I had information regarding the matter. Well, since I didn't, it seemed appropriate to ask.

The Word From The News Director at KKCO/KJCT

I sent an email to Cyndy Koures, News Director at KKCO/KJCT asking what happened to Jean Reynolds. This email was met with a very quick, courteous reply. It read:

Thank you so much for writing. Jean took an opportunity to work on some personal business projects. We miss her, too and trust you will continue to watch our news and provide feedback. Thank you. Cyndy Koures News Director KKCO/KJCT Gray TV

There You Have It

It happens in radio, too. Sometimes programmers, or as most call them, jocks, move on with their lives. Typically, they finish their last broadcast without so much as a word of their departure. They then proceed to their next adventure.

Grand Junction's Top 25 Picks for Well Known Local Celebrities Roll out the red carpet if you run into Speedo Man, Tater, or the Dragon Lady at Zen Garden. We asked our audience to point out some of the most well-known local celebrities in Grand Junction. Here are your Top 25 answers (with some repeats).

The Most Famous People Grand Junction Went to High School With Who was the most famous person you graduated high school with? Did you know this person while in school? Scroll on to see some of the famous names you dropped. Some serious A-listers here. You may have gone to school with a celebrity and not even known it.