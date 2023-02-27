Oops: Problems For Grand Junction’s Struggling North Avenue Drivers

Old habits die hard and there's evidence of that on Grand Junction's North Avenue.

Have You Seen the "Oops" On North Avenue?

It was so great when the big paving project on North Avenue was completed near the end of 2022. Along with the newly covered road came new turn lanes, curbs, and a host of changes that caused problems for some North Avenue motorists. It looks great, but, a few folks have struggled.

There are still a few places where you can cross over North Avenue and make a left turn when there's no stoplight - if for some reason you wanted to try it. However, those places are few and far between. As you can see from these photos, some Grand Junction drivers were a little slow to catch on to the new way of navigating North Avenue.

There are no less than three places where somebody apparently failed to realize there was a new concrete median - and no left turns. Perhaps it was night time and the people simply failed to see that things were very different on one of Grand Junction's main thoroughfares and they drove right over the signs that were posted in the median.

Accidental Or Intentional?

Considering how flattened these road signs are, it would appear they were met with a fairly high-speed collision. Was someone unhappy with the changes on North and wanted to send a message? Were they determined to make a left turn no matter what? What does their vehicle look like now? Were they driving without their prescription glasses?

We'll Adjust Eventually

Before long, we'll all forget what it was like before all the median stuff and left turn lanes were installed. And, we'll probably even forget how crazy it was when someone would try to make a left turn onto North Avenue during rush hour - and the poor sap stuck sitting behind him. We'll adjust eventually, and the day will come when these signs in the middle of the street won't have to be replaced because they have been run over.

