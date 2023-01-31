Grand Junction Colorado Would Blow $10,000 At These Local Stores

Let's say you're walking down the sidewalk in Grand Junction, Colorado when you suddenly stumble upon $10,000 in cash. You have precisely 30 minutes to spend every penny.

I asked on Facebook, "You have 30 minutes to spend $10,000 in one Grand Junction store. Where are you going, and what are you buying? These are your replies.

Get our free mobile app

A Wise Investment For Grand Junction, Colorado

The chance to get your hands on $10,000 doesn't come along every day. When it does, though, what would a shrewd investor do? Personally, I would run down to Hart Music and buy guitars and stuff. The folks at Forbes, however, recommend a different course. They suggest:

Open an IRA. Bolstering your retirement savings is a great use of $10,000

Invest in Mutual Funds and ETFs

Build a Stock Portfolio

Invest in Bonds

Buy Real Estate with REITs

Prepare for healthcare costs with an HSA

Considering Crypto?

Focus on the long-term

Maybe We Should Buy Stuff Instead

I recently visited my bank to discuss an IRA. Have you seen interest rates lately? Banks aren't paying out much, so it may be in all of our best interests to buy fun stuff.

Proceed To Your Nearest Outdoor Recreation Store

Hold on to your loved ones! People plan to stock up on ammo. Check out the gallery below, and you'll see that about half of Grand Junction would set a direct course for one of the hunting/outdoor stores.

You Can Never Have Too Many Guitars

It looks as though the local music retailers would get hit hard as well. Not only do you know what store you're heading to, but you already have the gear picked out.

There Is This Matter Of Food

A handful of replies made mention of life's necessities. In some cases, people wanted to stock their cupboards. In a few instances, people were willing to share the wealth with those who needed it more.

This Is Where Grand Junction Colorado Would Blow $10,000 Let's say you're walking down the sidewalk in Grand Junction, Colorado when you suddenly stumble upon $10,000 in cash. You have precisely 30 minutes to spend every penny. Where would you go, and what would you buy? This question was pushed to Facebook. These are your replies.

Grand Junction Colorado's Picks For The Best Places To Shop Local Does your future include a shopping trip in Grand Junction, Colorado. Let's say you had a friend who wanted to go shopping with you. Where would you go? I asked on Facebook, "A friend wants to shop local this holiday season. What Grand Junction businesses would you recommend?" Here's what you had to say: