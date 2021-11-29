Grand Junction Folks Simply Enjoying Life – Robert Grant Photos

Please check out this short gallery featuring Grand Junction residents simply enjoying their lives and having fun. All images are from photographer Robert Grant.

These images have been overlooked for some time. They have been lifted from damaged prints and negatives. After years of skipping over these images, I felt it was time for them to see the light of day.

Grand Junction Doing Fun and Fascinating Things

There's a shot in the gallery I simply LOVE. The bad news, it's an image of a plane crash in Whitewater. The good news, nobody was hurt. It was more of an inconvenience than a crash.

You'll also notice an image of kids ice-skating on a pond. When was the last time you ice skated on a natural body of water? Looking back, I think I slid around on the ice at Grand Junction's West Lake sometime around 1976. That was probably the first and only time I've done that.

Lots O' Grand Junction Machines

Check out the gallery, and you'll see awesome vintage cars, race cars, aircraft, and boats. It's amazing how much things change, and how much they stay the same.

Keep Your Eyes Open

Like always with these Bob Grant photos, keep your eyes open, and look close. It's amazing how often people see someone they recognize. The last such gallery I posted resulted in a local woman finding two images of her mother. You never know, you may see someone you recognize.

All of these photos come from Grand Junction or Western Colorado of the 1940s and 1950s.

