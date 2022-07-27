Can You Help Grand Junction Police Identify Robbery Suspect?

The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a recent robbery suspect.

Grand Junction Business On 24 Road Robbed

The robbery reportedly occurred Sunday afternoon at the 24 Road Adult Emporium in Grand Junction. Police were dispatched to the business around 5:30 p.m. after receiving word that a robbery had occurred.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a man entered the store, robbed the business, and fled on foot before police officers arrived. No one was injured in the robbery and the police report did not indicate if a weapon was involved in the robbery.

Get our free mobile app

Surveillance Captures Photo of Masked Suspect

Surveillance footage captured a shot of the suspect and police are hoping someone in the community will recognize the man in the photo. The man was wearing a hat, dark glasses, a red bandana mask - and a distinct sweatshirt. This appears to be a white male, about 5' 7" tall, with dark hair and sideburns.

In the surveillance photo, we can't see the guy's face, so identification is difficult at best. However, the hat is fairly unique as is the shirt. Also, take note of the footwear, some sort of gray sneaker. Identifying this guy is a long shot, but it's worth a try.

Grand Junction Police Department via Facebook Grand Junction Police Department via Facebook loading...

Can You Help Police Identify This Suspect?

The police department is asking for help identifying this person of interest. If you think you might recognize him - or if you would happen to see someone like this out and about, call Crime Stoppers of Mesa County at 970-241-STOP. You can also call the non-emergency dispatch number 970-242-6707.

13 Crazy Colorado Laws That Make No Sense There are laws everywhere - a lot of them we know about and abide by every day. But, there are others I'm willing to bet you knew nothing about.