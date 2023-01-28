Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily

Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures.

One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it.

Get our free mobile app

Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Taking a Short Hiatus

You've probably heard this a hundred times, but when you own a restaurant, you don't own it... it owns you. Operating a restaurant can be like working on a car's engine while it's running. With that, a couple of area restaurants are taking a little break.

Closing For a Well-Deserved Vacation

Las Marias Mexican Restaurant at 118 S. 7th Street in Grand Junction shared a message on Facebook yesterday, January 26, 2023. It read:

Las Marias will be closed Monday January 23rd - Monday February 6th for our annual, and much-needed, 2-week vacation. We will reopen Tuesday, February 7th at 7 am and are looking forward to seeing you all again then. - Las Marias via Facebook

Las Marias - Grand Junction Colorado Google Maps loading...

Las Marias - Grand Junction Colorado map Google Maps / Canva loading...

Closed For a Remodel

Another Grand Junction restaurant, Spoons at 3090 N. 12th Street, posted yesterday:

Our kitchen is getting remodeled! Spoons will be temporarily closed January 30 - February 11 while our kitchen is being remodeled. During this time we will not be open for dining, takeout, or delivery orders. We can’t wait to see you when we reopen our doors on February 12 for brunch! - Spoons via Facebook

Spoons - Grand Junction Colorado Google Maps loading...

Spoons - Grand Junction Colorado map Google Maps / Canva loading...

How Many Hours Do Restaurant Managers Work Each Week?

If you know a restaurant owner or manager, you're probably already aware of the extraordinary hours they pull.

The website ecpi UNIVERSITY states, "While the chef will be responsible for the menu and overseeing the actual cooking and presentation, you will need to stay on top of what goes on in the restaurant at all times -- breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A food service manager usually works evenings, weekends, and holidays, and may devote anywhere from 40 to 70 hours a week to the job."

Both Restaurants Have Something In Common

Restaurants have customers. These two Grand Junction eateries have "fans." More than likely, you or someone you know is a particular fan of either of both of these local restaurants. Fortunately, it won't be long before both Las Marias and Spoons are open to the public again.

Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado's Best Restaurants Ouray, Colorado is often referred to as the "outdoor recreation capital of Colorado." They have it all: hot springs, hiking trails, wildlife, wildflowers, waterfalls, and an absolutely incredible Main Street.

If you visit Ouray, you'll definitely want to make your way to town to visit one of its top restaurants. Fortunately, you won't have to walk far. Here's a look at the top 10 restaurants in Ouray, as ranked by Trip Advisor . Interestingly, each of the top 10 restaurants is located on Main Street in Ouray.

15 Small Town Colorado Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Some of Colorado's small towns are home to some amazing menus!