Grand Junction Pets of the Week Are Sweet and Unique

You never know when the love of your life may come along so you always have to be ready at any moment.

Today we are featuring three homeless pets from Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are looking for new homes - and a human to love. It's possible the love of your life is just waiting for you to come and get them.

As Sweet As She Looks

Lila is a two-year old who truly is as sweet as she looks. She loves people and will kiss anyone who comes near. Lila is friendly with other dogs and has lived with children, but she has not been around cats.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

A Unique Find For Small Dog Lovers

If you are looking for a smaller dog, Pickles may be right for you. He's 3-years-old and weighs in at just five pounds. Pickles is a very unique dog with thin hair, a wide stance, and a charming snaggletooth. In true chihuahua fashion, Pickles loves to be carried and loved on.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

Beautiful Cat Seeks Quiet and Calm

Jasmine is a 13-year-old senior sweetheart who spends a lot of time sleeping and lounging but is happy to get up for pets and cuddles from humans. Jasmine came to Roice-Hurst because she was overwhelmed by a new dog in the home, so she's definitely interested in a calm, quiet home.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society Roice-Hurst Humane Society loading...

If you are interested in providing a new home for one of these animals, contact Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337. You can arrange a meet and greet and see if one of these pets is a good fit for your home and your particular situation.

Wine and Whiskers Gala is Coming Soon

Don't forget about the Wine and Whiskers Gala on September 24 at Two Rivers Winery. This benefit for Roice-Hurst features wine, heavy appetizers from Cowboy and the Rose, and a fantastic silent auction to benefit the shelter. Get tickets at rhumanesociety.org/gala.

