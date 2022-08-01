Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide

Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage.

Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a waterslide next to a spacious outside oasis located on 26 Road just off Patterson in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Grand Junction Home First Built in 1933

The original home was built prior to WWII in 1933. While other homes have gone up along 26 Road, the original grove of trees and the pond nearby make for a great location off Patterson Raod that is a short distance from shopping and schools.

Guest Quarters are Located Above the Garage

The owners have put a lot of love into this home with updates and new guest quarters that feature a 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom suite above the garage. You'll find hardwood floors and tons of space for guests who visit you here in the Grand Valley.

Enjoy an Inground Swimming Pool with a Waterslide

There is nothing like having a pool in the Grand Valley. The inground saltwater pool in the backyard includes a waterslide and even a diving board for lots of outdoor fun. You'll also find plenty of storage for all the pool toys.

Scroll on to tour this home presented by Turner Beede Team with Nexthome Valley Properties.

