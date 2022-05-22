This $1.4 million home in Grand Junction was built in 1912 and comes with its very own wedding venue. The house is 110 years old and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property is nearly five acres and is located near Corn Lake, Chipeta Golf Course and multiple vineyards. The Grand Junction home has a wrap-around porch and its own pond and was just recently listed.

Get our free mobile app

The house has two primary suites inside and is fully fenced with an electric gate. Here's a look inside of the Grand Junction home that was built in 1912 and is for sale for $1.4 million.

$1.4 Million Grand Junction Home Built in 1912 on 4 Acres Listed The 110-year-old home is 3,200 square feet and sits on nearly five acres and has its own event venue.