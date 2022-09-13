Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood
If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?
I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.
Living and Learning in Grand Junction, Colorado
We're all living and learning, and sometimes the lessons hurt. It's not that the newly learned lesson is all that bad, but rather the fact it would have come in handy 30 years ago.
The website SmartBrief offers "The best advice people can give their younger selves." Some of their examples include:
- Make plans but write them in pencil
- Read better books
- Invest in friendships
- Know when to leave (I'm 52 and have to figure this one out)
- Solve harder problems
- Forgive first
Exploring the 'Forgive First' Suggestion
SmartBrief offers clarification on this one. They amplify the point with:
- Forgiveness does not mean you condone what the a****** did
- Forgiveness does not mean you forget - you'll never darken the jerk's path again
A Course In 'Adulting 101'
The website Bungalow offers a quick online course, "Adulting 101: How to Prepare For The Future" Their advice includes:
- Know the difference between a career and a job
- Follow the golden rule
- Clean up your online presence
- Manage your money
- Plan for the future
- Don't be too hard on yourself
Grand Junction Takes The High Road
Not all advice on "adulting" revolves around the negative. Yes, the comments below offer warnings about money, credit, and working yourself to death. At the same time, though, the advice offered includes suggestions such as being nice, remaining humble, and serving others.