Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood

If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?

I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.

Living and Learning in Grand Junction, Colorado

We're all living and learning, and sometimes the lessons hurt. It's not that the newly learned lesson is all that bad, but rather the fact it would have come in handy 30 years ago.

The website SmartBrief offers "The best advice people can give their younger selves." Some of their examples include:

Make plans but write them in pencil

Read better books

Invest in friendships

Know when to leave (I'm 52 and have to figure this one out)

Solve harder problems

Forgive first

Exploring the 'Forgive First' Suggestion

SmartBrief offers clarification on this one. They amplify the point with:

Forgiveness does not mean you condone what the a****** did

Forgiveness does not mean you forget - you'll never darken the jerk's path again

A Course In 'Adulting 101'

The website Bungalow offers a quick online course, "Adulting 101: How to Prepare For The Future" Their advice includes:

Know the difference between a career and a job

Follow the golden rule

Clean up your online presence

Manage your money

Plan for the future

Don't be too hard on yourself

Grand Junction Takes The High Road

Not all advice on "adulting" revolves around the negative. Yes, the comments below offer warnings about money, credit, and working yourself to death. At the same time, though, the advice offered includes suggestions such as being nice, remaining humble, and serving others.

Grand Junction Colorado's Advice For Those Stepping Into Adulthood Given the chance, would you offer advice to your younger self? If so, what would you say. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood? Here's what you had to say:

