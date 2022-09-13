Grand Junction Colorado&#8217;s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood

Grand Junction Colorado’s Advice When Stepping Into Adulthood

Canva

If you could share one piece of advice with your younger self, what would it be? Is this advice something you would share with everyone in Grand Junction?

I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood?" Here's what you had to say.

Get our free mobile app

Living and Learning in Grand Junction, Colorado

We're all living and learning, and sometimes the lessons hurt. It's not that the newly learned lesson is all that bad, but rather the fact it would have come in handy 30 years ago.

The website SmartBrief offers "The best advice people can give their younger selves." Some of their examples include:

  • Make plans but write them in pencil
  • Read better books
  • Invest in friendships
  • Know when to leave (I'm 52 and have to figure this one out)
  • Solve harder problems
  • Forgive first

Exploring the 'Forgive First' Suggestion

SmartBrief offers clarification on this one. They amplify the point with:

  • Forgiveness does not mean you condone what the a****** did
  • Forgiveness does not mean you forget - you'll never darken the jerk's path again

A Course In 'Adulting 101'

The website Bungalow offers a quick online course, "Adulting 101: How to Prepare For The Future" Their advice includes:

  • Know the difference between a career and a job
  • Follow the golden rule
  • Clean up your online presence
  • Manage your money
  • Plan for the future
  • Don't be too hard on yourself

Grand Junction Takes The High Road

Not all advice on "adulting" revolves around the negative. Yes, the comments below offer warnings about money, credit, and working yourself to death. At the same time, though, the advice offered includes suggestions such as being nice, remaining humble, and serving others.

Grand Junction Colorado's Advice For Those Stepping Into Adulthood

Given the chance, would you offer advice to your younger self? If so, what would you say. I asked on social media, "What's one piece of advice you'd give someone stepping into adulthood? Here's what you had to say:

Lies Grand Junction Tells Ourselves To Get Through The Day

Do you find yourself telling little fibs in order to conjure up a little extra steam. Hey, sometimes it's what we need to get us through the day. I asked on Facebook, "What is a lie you tell yourself to get through the day." Here are a few of your replies.

If Money Didn't Matter - Grand Junction Would Be Doing This For Work

If money were no longer an issue, but you still had to work, what would you do? Would you make a drastic career change? I asked on Facebook, "If money didn't matter, what would you do for work?"
Filed Under: Grand Junction Colorado
Categories: Colorado News, News: Mesa County Colorado
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Kool 107.9