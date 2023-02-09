There's a new locally-owned and operated store in Grand Junction, Colorado offering amazing handcrafted items. They just opened, so be one of the first to check them out.

This fun store offers everything from handcrafted jewelry to hats, clothing, handbags, home decor, leathercraft, and accessories. Here's a quick look at what they have to offer.

New Businesses In Grand Junction, Colorado

Last week Grand Junction welcomed a new restaurant. Now, we have a new store selling handcrafted items at affordable prices. Please welcome Whimsical Stuff and Things to 1801 I 70 Business Loop.

Locally Owned and Operated

I stopped by this morning, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to check the place out. The owner is on site to assist. This is a locally owned business in every sense. The owners who ring up your purchase are the same people who crafted the items.

New Items Every Day

Since the owners are the craftspeople making the merchandise, the store offers new items every day.

What Do They Sell?

Stop by the store and you'll find items including:

custom-made tie-dye shirts

hats

handbags

leathercraft

necklaces

jewelry

home decor

Haven't We Seen Them Before?

I can't help but think I've met the owners before. I'm fairly certain their crafts have been sold at various markets and festivals around the Grand Junction area. Regrettably, while speaking with the owners earlier this morning, I failed to ask where they've sold their merchandise in the past.

Surprisingly Affordable

Stop by and check out the price tags. The items in the store are very reasonably priced. The owner mentioned that the proceeds from certain items will be donated to their church.

For the record, this business is not advertising with this website or its corresponding radio stations. I have an interest in any new business in the Grand Valley. I especially love locally owned and operated businesses such as this. It's my pleasure to share information about these businesses, hoping Western Colorado residents will explore the various options available.

