Go Full 1980s With These Soap Opera Shout Outs to Grand Junction
These videos are packed with enough 80's flashback culture shock to catapult Grand Junction, Colorado across the state line. Don't say we didn't warn you.
These soap opera affiliate promos for Grand Junction television station KREX, as well as the other channels in the XYZ Television Network, pack more 80s hair and Aquanet than a New York disco. Viewer discretion is advised.
Grand Junction Soap Operas of the 1980s
Judging by these clips, the soap opera Guiding Light used to air at 1:00 in the afternoon on KREX in Grand Junction back in 1984.
According to Wikipedia, Guiding Light, known as "The Guiding Light" prior to 1975, was a radio and television soap opera. It began on January 25, 1937, on NBC Radio. It moved to CBS Radio in 1947. It continued as a radio program until June 29, 1956.
On June 30, 2952, The Guiding Light premiered on CBS television.
Holds a World Record
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, in 2009 Guiding Light set the record for the longest-running soap opera, running from January 25, 1937, to September 18, 2009.
Why Did It Go Away?
Believe it or not, CBS canceled Guiding Light due to low ratings. After a 72-year run, CBS announced on April 1, 2009, that the show would be going away. it was no April Fool's joke, either. On August 11, 2009, the show taped its final scenes. The final episode aired on September 18, 2009.
Let's Date Ourselves With This Look Back at 1984
The clips above and below were recorded for the XYZ Television Network back in 1984. Here are a few more memorable events from that year. Get ready to feel old:
- Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated
- Bruce Springsteen's Born In the U.S.A. album is released
- The first solo transatlantic flight in a helium balloon
- 1st untethered spacewalk
- Movie tickets were $2.50
- Van Halen's 1984 was released
- A brand new Chevy Corvette would run you $23,392
- Space Shuttle Discovery maiden flight
- Prince Harry, Scarlett Johansson, LeBron James, Katy Perry, and Khloe Kardashian were all born in 1984
- Prince releases the album Purple Rain
A Special Thank You
A special "thank you" to Tyler Rutt, the person responsible for digging up these videos. Tyler's Youtube channel includes a handful of 80's throwback TV ads such as these.
What's Taken the Place of Guiding Light In 2022
Looking at the KREX broadcast schedule for today, September 14, 2022, the timeslot is now reserved for "Let's Make a Deal," a show where "Audience members wearing wacky costumes are selected to participate in games where they may have to choose between the item they are given or an unknown prize." Is there any chance we could have Guiding Light back?