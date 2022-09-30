What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?

You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station.

Get our free mobile app

Construction Underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado

In recent years this has become a fairly "happening" intersection in Grand Junction. If you go back in time a number of years, Grand Junction didn't have that underpass at the railroad tracks. In the good ol' days you could sit and wait for 30 minutes for the train to go by.

That's ancient history. Today, 30 Road gets fairly busy at this location. With that, it should come as no surprise why businesses might desire to move into the area.

Dollar General Grand Junction 1 Richard Jones loading...

Coming Soon to 30 and E Road

Please make welcome Dollar General. According to the sign on the fence, this site will soon be home to another convenient location for the popular chain.

Dollar General Grand Junction 3 Richard Jones loading...

If my calculations are correct, and they typically aren't, the valley is already home to two Dollar General stores:

Palisade - 607 Elberta Avenue

Fruita - 1803 J 2/10 Road

You may be saying to yourself, "Hey, wait a minute. There are far more Dollar Generals in the Grand Junction area." Please keep in mind, other stores with the same business model operate under similar names, such as Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.

What Do They Sell At Dollar General?

According to the Dollar General official webpage, these stores sell, "Over 2,000 items at a dollar or less every day." A few examples currently on display on the website's homepage selling for the price of $1 include:

Wide Ruled Filler Paper, 125 sheets

LA's Awesome Cleaner - 20 oz.

Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent - 10 oz

OficeHub Dry Erase Board with Pen

Other Western Colorado Dollar General Locations

You'll find Dollar General stores operating in these communities around Western Colorado:

Cedaredge

Parachute

Montrose

Center

Who Shops at Dollar General?

According to a report from CNN Business published on September 8, 2022, "Middle-income and wealthier shoppers, pinched by inflation, are shopping more at Dollar General for essentials and discretionary items."

Historically, Dollar General has attracted lower-income shoppers, typically in rural areas with limited shopping options. According to CNN Business, the company's core customers earn incomes under $40,000 per year. According to Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos, the stores are now attracting customers with an annual income exceeding $100,000.

They've just started with the groundbreaking, so this store won't be opening anytime soon. Then again, if they proceed like a handful of other new buildings in Grand Junction, they may be open before you know it.

New Restaurants In Grand Junction Several new restaurants have opened recently in Grand Junction. Here's a look at some recent additions to the restaurant landscape - and some that are on the way.

All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food It's time to eat. We're headed to downtown Grand Junction to check out some of the great places to eat. The downtown atmosphere and shopping surround several dining options that make downtown a fun place to be.