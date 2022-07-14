All of the Concerts Coming to Grand Junction in 2022

The first half of the concert season in Grand Junction set an incredible pace and there is no slowing down the second half of the year.

Check out the concerts on the books for the second half of the year in western Colorado with a look at concerts coming to The Amp, The Avalon Theatre, Warehouse 25-65, the Mesa Theatre, and the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

If you like watching the sunset followed by a concert under the stars then look no further than the line-up at the Amp at Los Colonias. If Rocking out is your thing then peep the shows coming to the Mesa Theater. Grand Junction's Avalon Theater has a few surprises as well for the second half of the year. Scroll on to see them all in the photo gallery below.

Grand Junction has several shows to look forward to during the second half of the summer and into the fall. Dwight Yoakam / Iron & Wine are headed to Grand Junction and so is Ned Ledoux, The Dead South, The Mavericks, Confederate Railroad, Crystal Gayle, Uncle Kracker, Weird Al Yankovic, Koe Wetzel, Dylan Scott, Mark Chesnutt, Melissa Ethridge, Colt Ford, the Kentucky Headhunters and many more!

Check out the shows beginning with the concerts for the month of July below. Scroll on to see what's coming in August, September, October, and November to the venues in the Grand Valley.

