Experience the Cirque Italia Water Circus in Grand Junction, Colorado

A big top tent is headed to Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado as the western slope welcomes the Cirque Italia Water Circus to town this summer.

Step inside to see an incredible stage designed to hold over 35,000 gallons of water while performers thrill the audience from above.

The Cirque Italia Water Circus is Coming to Mesa Mall

The Cirque Italia Water Circus Gold Team is coming to town to present the “Aquatic Spectacular.” At Cirque Italia, the high-energy acts swing from ropes, flip over trapezes, and zip by on BMX bikes and roller skates, all on the huge aquatic stage. Laser lights and bubbles create an interdimensional effect as mermaids rise from the depths, and even dinosaurs join in the fun.

How Long Will the Water Circus Be at the Mesa Mall?

Cirque Italia's “Aquatic Spectacular" will be under the big top tent at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction from June 30th to July 4th. Click here to purchase tickets. Seats range from $10 to $50.

