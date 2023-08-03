What Happened To This Popular Grand Junction, Colorado Chiropractor?

A popular chiropractic office in Grand Junction, Colorado, has closed its doors after 20 years. The resident doctor and proprietor has announced she's leaving Colorado. What's going on?

If you visit Abundant Health LLC at 731 Bookcliff Avenue in Grand Junction, you'll find the office is closed, the signs have been removed, and a major renovation is underway. Are they simply relocating? Yes, they are moving down the road, and in a big way.

Get our free mobile app

What Is Happening With This Grand Junction Colorado Chiropractor?

On Monday, July 31, 2023, Dr. Shalona McFarland at Abundant Health LLC sent the following email to her clients:

Abundant Health is closing its doors. Last day we will be open is August 30, 2023.

She added, "After over 20 years of being in practice, Dr. McFarland has decided to close Abundant Health and move onto new adventures. We want to thank everyone who has become a member of the Abundant Health family."

Abundant Health LLC Grand Junction Closed Waylon Jordan loading...

Continuing the Practice In Grand Junction Until the End of August

Even though the office on Bookcliff Avenue was closed and sold on July 7, 2023, Dr. McFarland is still practicing in Grand Junction through August 30, 2023. She's working from her office at 2416 H Road.

What Are These 'New Adventures'?

I reached out to Dr. McFarland for more information regarding these "new adventures." Dr. McFarland shares she has been hired as a doctor in the Philippines. She heard about the opportunity last March. Discussions began in mid-April 2023, and a meeting was held in late June.

Dr. McFarland says she will begin her duties in the Philippines on October 3, 2023.

Moving On Up

Via her email, Dr. McFarland added she will be in the Philippines for at least two years, maybe longer. She adds, " I will be one of only 2 female DCs (Doctor of Chiropractic) in the entire country, and I will be the only animal DC in the entire country." In closing, she said, " I'm letting God guide me and I'm just along for the ride."

More than likely, you've visited Abundant Health at one point in time or another. If not for chiropractic, then perhaps for acupuncture or massage. Over the years, Dr. McFarland has offered chiropractic and acupuncture care for animals as well.

Your Picks For Grand Junction's Best Women-Owned Businesses Can you name a Grand Junction area business you're a particular fan of? There are a number of awesome Western Colorado businesses that have earned a huge fan following. Many of these businesses are owned and operated by women.

I asked on Facebook, "What are some of the best women-owned businesses in Grand Junction?" Answers came rolling in. These are your picks for the best women-owned businesses in the valley.

23 Great Grand Junction, Colorado Businesses We Loved Shopping At Think back to your childhood and see if you can remember a store that you loved going to with your parents when they would go shopping. We have featured the most popular answers in the photo gallery below. Add your answer to our list with the link at the end of the photo gallery below.