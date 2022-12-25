Grand Junction Colorado Finds These Weird Qualities Attractive

Do you find you're attracted to people with huge ears? Are you drawn to those sporting sensible shoes? People in Grand Junction, Colorado say they find these weird traits attractive.

I asked on Facebook, " What's the weirdest quality you find attractive?" Here are a few of your replies.

Things We Find Attractive In Grand Junction, Colorado

When you like something, you like it. What works for one person may not work for another. Buzzfeed asked this question. A sample of their replies would include:

colorful socks

exhausted men

impractically long fingernails

the ability to make a good Excel spreadsheet

old-school Vans tennis shoes

houseplants

armpits

when a guy is reversing a car and put one hand on the back of the passenger seat to look back better

scars

You're Probably Not Alone

One might assume they're alone in the world when it comes to being attracted to those with freckles and webbed toes. It's hard to tell if that is unique to us, or if is shared by others around the world.

When was the last time you encountered the word "paraphilias"? This may be taking things too far, but paraphilias are "...sexual interests in objects, situations, or individuals that are atypical." For the purpose of this post, we're simply looking for unusual things you find attractive. There's no need to venture into the American Psychiatric Association Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.

One Safe Example

Do you remember the early 1980s TV show Bossom Buddies with Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari? Do you remember the episode when Henry (Scolari) signed up at a dating service? You may recall he was looking for a woman who was "...kind, intelligent, have a good job (or something like that), and.... she should have two webbed toes."

Fun Replies

For the most part, qualities we find attractive in Grand Junction really aren't that far out of the ordinary. Some like women who snort when they laugh. Others like gapped teeth. The one outsider on this would be good ol' reliable Joe L., who appears to be a fan of Supernumerary. If you're not familiar with that, check out the James Bond movie, The Man With The Golden Gun.

