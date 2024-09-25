Grand Junction, Colo. will have an initiative on this year's ballot about the need for an interchange at I-70, and 29 Road. I for one, really think this is a necessity.

However, there is a group of citizens who think it's not a good idea. On one hand, I do, agree with a few of their points. On the other, not so much.

Read More: Are You Surprised? Colorado’s Mesa County Top for Speeding

Who is This Group Opposing the 29 Road Interchange?

The group is calling themselves "No on 29 Road Interchange." They were formed to help educate Grand Junction citizens about the negative effects the interchange will have on the area.

Their main concerns are increased traffic in the 29 Road area, the cost of the project, and safety and environmental concerns.

All of these concerns are extremely valid. Patterson Road is already a mess to drive at any given time, the interchange will just increase its use in the 29 Road area. One of their biggest concerns about traffic is 29 Road south of Patterson. This area is already congested during busy times of the day, and the road isn't built for increased traffic.

That's fair.

Get our free mobile app

29 Road north of Patterson definitely isn't built for the increased traffic, either.

Although the city has a plan for funds to pay for the interchange, there will definitely be unforeseen costs. The group states that these costs will handicap the city and county from emergencies and other area priorities.

You can read through all the group's concerns to make your own opinion on the matter. I strongly agree with their concerns. However, we need to make some changes to our ever-growing city.

My Thoughts About the 29 Road Interchange

Let's face it, Grand Junction is growing and will not stop. Like it or not, we need to change the area to accept the population influx.

I-70 has only four exits to access Grand Junction: 32 Road, Horizon Drive, 24 Road, and the Business Loop. That's not ideal if you want to use the expressway to get to different locations.

32 Road to Horizon is about seven miles. Is there nothing between those seven miles that someone traveling I-70 wouldn't want to stop? Of course, they could use Patterson, but it's already too busy. Let's not forget some residents could benefit from an additional exit.

It's another four-plus miles from Horizon to 24 Road. Again, there's so much in between there that can't be easily accessed.

What about the folks who live in Orchard Mesa? It's a jaunt to get to the south part of Grand Junction. Not an easy one, might I add.

Here's the big BUT, so much needs to change on Patterson before an increase in traffic from the would-be interchange. These are my thoughts, and you're probably not going to like them:

Patterson Road needs more (or any) righthand turn lanes on major roads. 29, 28-1/4, and 30 Roads to name a few.

There should be limited roads where you can turn left onto Patterson. The left-hand turn lane on Patterson is for left-hand turns OFF the road. They're not an "entrance lane" for people turning onto Patterson. It's just dangerous to do so.

Patterson. The left-hand turn lane on Patterson is for left-hand turns OFF the road. They're not an "entrance lane" for people turning onto Patterson. It's just dangerous to do so. Let's adopt the "Michigan Left" on Patterson. Trust me, they're a pain in the ___, but once you get used to them, their very convenient.

Obviously, all of this costs money, a main concern for the interchange. I'm all for the interchange and would use it and I-70 much more if it were there. But, and that's a big but, Grand Junction needs to make more changes to the road system as a whole to help the town grow and make traversing the city better.

It's up to us, the voters, to decide if we want to spend the money or not.

Then and Now: More Dramatic Changes In Grand Junction Grand Junction has changed dramatically and significantly over the years, and thanks to Google, we can look and see how Grand Junction looked in 2008 compared to how it looks today. Stroll through the images and see how well your memory is at recalling the way things used to be. Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews

Intersections In Grand Junction With the Most Accidents Based upon their own experience as well as information from various sources, the law office of Rick Wagner has compiled a list of the six most dangerous intersections in Grand Junction. Scroll on for a closer look at these intersections that are known for accidents.