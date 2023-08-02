Over 154,000 bikes are reported stolen in the United States every year. A bike is stolen every 30 seconds in the United States. What should you do if your bike is stolen?

I am in a Facebook group called "Word of Mouth Fort Collins" and I sadly see a similar post around once a week. The posts are typically somebody saying that their bike was stolen and to keep an eye out for it.

Did you know that the city of Fort Collins can help you when your bike is stolen? Fort Collins offers a variety of services to help you out. Here are a few tips.

REGISTER YOUR BIKE WITH THE CITY OF FORT COLLINS

You can take a helpful precaution and register your bike with the city. You would need your serial number, make, model, and a few other details.

IF YOUR BIKE IS STOLEN REACH OUT TO THE CITY

Fort Collins police services are here to help.

The Bike Co-op is contracted by FC Bikes and works to recover, identify and return abandoned bicycles to their rightful owners. Stolen bikes need to be reported to Fort Collins Police Services and a stolen property report completed to allow the Bike Co-op to match recovered bikes with their owners.

A QUICK RECOMMENDATION IF I MAY

I think it is best to store your bike inside at all times. I learned this the hard way when I lived in a very small apartment. I left my bike outside with a very expensive lock. A thief was still able to steal my bike.

ONE MORE TIP

I would recommend purchasing an Apple AirTag and installing it on your bike. Apple AirTags are used to keep the location of an item whether it be luggage, your car, or even your bike.

