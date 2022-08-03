Check Out Gerald R. Ford’s Old Colorado Ski Lodge
If you've spent a lot of time in Colorado's Vail Valley, you probably know that former United States President Gerald R. Ford spent a lot of time there as well. He has an amphitheater named after him, his First Lady has botanical gardens named after her, and the presidential couple once owned a giant home right on the Beaver Creek ski mountain.
Gerald R. Ford's Beaver Creek Colorado Ski Lodge
When you think of a ski lodge, a huge mansion probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. However, former U.S. President Gerald R. Ford's ski lodge was gigantic. It boasted seven total bedrooms and was 11,000 square feet in area.
In addition, because of his notoriety, Gerald Ford was given first dibs on where he wanted his home to be built which was directly on the Beaver Creek ski mountain.
Inside Gerald Ford's Beaver Creek Colorado Ski Lodge
Gerald R. Ford's Beaver Creek ski lodge was absolutely stunning. It featured an impressive office in which the president worked, a theater that he called his 'media room,' a large dining room, kitchen, living room, and more.
In addition to being the Fords' home, many other people came to either visit or live inside the ski lodge.
Guests at Gerald Ford's Beaver Creek Ski Lodge
Needless to say, Gerald Ford had a lot of famous friends. It has been said that some of the famous guests that came to visit at his Beaver Creek ski lodge were people like Margaret Thatcher, Henry Kissinger, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.
In addition, the former president had a special section of the home in which his Secret Service agents lived.
Take a virtual tour of former United States President Gerald R. Ford's Beaver Creek ski lodge: