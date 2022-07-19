Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Magnificent ‘Garden of Gods’

Garden of the Gods is one of Colorado's most beloved attractions, packing an amazing 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews.

While most seem to consider the Garden of the Gods to be one of Mother Nature's many masterpieces, some aren't quite as impressed. Check out these nasty-but-laughable 1-star Google Reviews of Garden of the Gods.

Garden of the Gods Park

According to gardenofgods.com, "Garden of the Gods Park is a registered National Natural Landmark." I've been in the vicinity of Garden of the Gods a dozen times in recent years, but it hasn't been since my childhood that I've actually explored the park itself.

The official webpage adds, "This world-class Visitor & Nature Center and Museum is the most visited attraction in the region with all new interactive exhibits." The site also mentions dining in their glass-enclosed cafe or from the terrace overlooking Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods.

What To Do at the Garden of the Gods

The official website states the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center is the "most visited attraction in the Pikes Peak region." Things you might enjoy include:

FREE admission

Geo-Trekker Theater movie experience

iconic views

interactive museum exhibits

world-class shopping

Visits to the Garden of the Gods Are Way Up

Just last year (2021), KOAA News 5 reported visitation at Garden of the Gods is booming. "We're up about 370 thousand visitors in 2021 compared to 2020," said Park Manger, John Stark.

The Place is Busy

In the gallery below you'll see a number of negative reviews complaining about the crowds, parking, and congestion. Stark recommends visiting during morning and evening hours to avoid the midday rush. He also indicates during weekends vehicles can get backed up, causing parking lots to overflowing.

There's Always That One Person

With anything, there's always that one person who finds something to complain about. Keep in mind, that I've done similar posts sharing 1-star reviews of other Colorado attractions including the South Platte River, Eisenhower Tunnel, the Colorado River, and such.

