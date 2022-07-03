Add Your Veteran’s Photo to Fruita Tavern’s Military Tribute Wall

A tavern in Fruita has put together an amazing tribute to our veterans, and they want more photos. If you or someone in your family is a past or present member of the military, please participate in this awesome endeavor.

Koko's Tavern in Fruita has taken the helm with this project. If you wish to participate, it couldn't be easier.

Get Your Photo On This Amazing Tribute Wall

To get your photo on the wall, all you have to do is:

Provide a 4 X 6 print of your veteran

Include their name on the photo

Deliver the photo to Teresa or one of the fine crew members at Koko's Tavern at 152 S. Mesa

Koko's Will Take Care of the Rest

Koko's is on the ball. All you need to do is drop off the 4 X 6 print with the veteran's name written on it. Koko's will provide the frame. Don't worry, according to Teresa, they have plenty of frames.

In Addition to the Wall

Koko's is also sponsoring R.E.D. Fridays. R.E.D. stands for "Remember Everyone Deployed. To get involved with this, simply wear a red shirt on Fridays. If you visit Koko's on a Friday, you'll notice the employees are dressed in red and the bar will be lit red.

This is Awesome

I've known other restaurants in the valley to do similar tributes. The old Lois' location, and now its offspring, Sunshine Restaurant, do a military tribute with photos of local vets. This latest effort from Koko's sounds incredible.

Be One of the First

I took photos of my great-grandfather in WWI and my grandfather in WWII to Koko's some time ago. Since then the wall has added dozens more photos.

James Grant World War I A United States Navy loading...

Bob Grant World War II Portrait United States Army loading...

Teresa said she has plenty of frames, so let's see to it they all get utilized. Koko's shared this post on social media.

