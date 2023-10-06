For Less Than $25 You Could Have a ‘Dollarita’ at All of Colorado’s Applebee’s

Talk about "having fun in the fall," how about taking the month off to get $1 margarita at all of Colorado's Applebee's locations?

The sun is setting earlier and earlier, we'll be setting our clocks back soon, and getting our sweaters out.

Before the real chill of fall and winter sets in, we have the opportunity to celebrate 'Mountain Standard Time,' with a good time.

$1-Margaritas-Applebees-Colorado Getty Images loading...

Having a margarita will absolutely change your mood; they're fun. Nobody cries in their margarita like they do a beer. Margaritas bring smiles and bring people together.

Get your gang and go get some $1 ones.

Get our free mobile app

$1-Margaritas-Applebees-Colorado Canva.com loading...

COLORADO APPLEBEE'S ARE SERVING 'DOLLARITAS' ALL OCTOBER

For just $1, you can take a load off, and enjoy a tasty margarita. You can probably think of worse ways to spend one dollar.

WHAT KIND OF MARGARITA ARE YOU GETTING FOR $1 AT APPLEBEE'S?

A good "old-fashioned" margarita; it doesn't have to be complicated.

Tequila.

Triple sec.

Lime.

DO YOU HAVE TO BE ORDERING FOOD TO GET A $1 MARGARITA AT APPLEBEE'S?

No. But they do stress to drink responsibly.

HOW LONG IS THIS 'DOLLARITA' DEAL GOING ON AT APPLEBEE'S?

Now through all of October 2023.

HOW MANY APPLEBEE'S ARE IN COLORADO?

$1-Margaritas-Applebees-Colorado Canva.com loading...

There are 23 stores across the Centennial State.

WHICH CITIES IN COLORADO HAVE THE MOST APPLEBEE'S?

Aurora and Colorado Springs both have three Applebee's.

MORE Margs in Colorado: 22 of the Best Places for a Margarita in Colorado February 22nd is National Margarita Day.

Lucky for us all, Northern Colorado has tons of places to grab a good marg. Celebrate accordingly, and indulge in a deliciously refreshing margarita (or five, we're not judging) at one of these 20 Northern Colorado margarita-serving restaurants: Gallery Credit: Maxx

22 More Places for Margs, Mimosas, Mules and Other Cocktails in Colorado There's nothing better than (responsibly) sipping on a good cocktail. Whether you prefer mimosas, margaritas, Moscow mules, or bloody marys, here are 22 of the best cocktails you can find in Fort Collins. Gallery Credit: Emily Mashak