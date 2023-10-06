For Less Than $25 You Could Have a ‘Dollarita’ at All of Colorado’s Applebee’s
Talk about "having fun in the fall," how about taking the month off to get $1 margarita at all of Colorado's Applebee's locations?
The sun is setting earlier and earlier, we'll be setting our clocks back soon, and getting our sweaters out.
Before the real chill of fall and winter sets in, we have the opportunity to celebrate 'Mountain Standard Time,' with a good time.
Having a margarita will absolutely change your mood; they're fun. Nobody cries in their margarita like they do a beer. Margaritas bring smiles and bring people together.
Get your gang and go get some $1 ones.
COLORADO APPLEBEE'S ARE SERVING 'DOLLARITAS' ALL OCTOBER
For just $1, you can take a load off, and enjoy a tasty margarita. You can probably think of worse ways to spend one dollar.
WHAT KIND OF MARGARITA ARE YOU GETTING FOR $1 AT APPLEBEE'S?
A good "old-fashioned" margarita; it doesn't have to be complicated.
- Tequila.
- Triple sec.
- Lime.
DO YOU HAVE TO BE ORDERING FOOD TO GET A $1 MARGARITA AT APPLEBEE'S?
No. But they do stress to drink responsibly.
HOW LONG IS THIS 'DOLLARITA' DEAL GOING ON AT APPLEBEE'S?
Now through all of October 2023.
HOW MANY APPLEBEE'S ARE IN COLORADO?
There are 23 stores across the Centennial State.
WHICH CITIES IN COLORADO HAVE THE MOST APPLEBEE'S?
Aurora and Colorado Springs both have three Applebee's.
