You often hear someone say ‘Hey, the FBI agent in your phone might be listening.’ Or you’ll be talking to someone about a travel plan and next thing you know ads for the place will pop up on your social media.

It can be freaky, and it really does feel like your phone is tracking your conversations, search history, social media, and anything else you use the device for.

Smartphones are connected to multiple cell towers and that’s why those little bars on the top of your phone may fluctuate depending on your location. Through those towers, the federal government has access to YOU.

The FBI agent in your phone isn’t the only entity looking for access to your personal information though.

Amazon, Snapchat, Facebook, and just about any other app you can think of is looking for ways to get into your life, listen in to see what they can get you to buy, or what ads might interest you. When you download an app the message “ask this app not to track” usually appears. I always click no, even on most location service apps.

It freaks me the heck out and unless it's my car insurance app, they really don’t need to know where I am, what I'm doing, etc. However, there is no escaping it and some apps even request access to your microphone!

So, the federal government, which has access to your mobile device, will be doing a “takeover” this October but no, it's not for mind control or any other nefarious reasons.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be doing a nationwide test on the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

There are two parts to the test, WEA and EAS.

The WEA will go to ALL CELLPHONES on Oct. 4 at 2:20 p.m. EST. The EAS will go to radio and television stations.

“FEMA and the FCC are coordinating with EAS participants, wireless providers, emergency managers and other stakeholders in preparation for this national test to minimize confusion and to maximize the public safety value of the test.”—FEMA This test will see if the system is still effective for warnings about national emergencies that quickly get to the public. If for some reason there is an issue with the Oct. 4 date, the tests will be postponed to Oct. 11.

The Message You Should Receive:

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

So, expect the feds to be watching your phone closely on Oct. 4, and don’t do anything that would make your FBI agent upset.

