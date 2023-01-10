Executive Producer Brian Bird Shares About Filming in Colorado

In December, camera crews were seen shooting a new made-for-TV movie inside a quaint coffee shop called Coff33 in Castle Rock, Colorado. The upcoming movie, titled Just Jake, is a romantic comedy that's set to air next year on UPtv Faith & Family Network and Super Chanel Heart & Home. Some of the coffee shop's baristas even got to stand in as extras.

According to IMDB, "Just Jake" is an uplifting story that involves an emerging country star returning to his hometown to overcome his serious writer's block. While there, he reunites with his high school sweetheart and together they rediscover love and begin to make music together. The upcoming movie features Brittany Bristow and Rob Mayes in the leading roles. Just Jake is based on a screenplay written by Jaimie Engle.

Several months before that, in October 2022, Moore Lumber & Hardware, also located in Castle Rock, morphed into a movie set for another television movie titled The Happy Camper.

Like Just Jake, this movie will also be available on the UPtv network. And fans don't have to wait much longer to watch because the premiere date for The Happy Camper was just announced as February 5, 2023.

Besides sharing a platform on cable TV, both of these uplifting, family-friendly films were produced by Hollywood veteran, Brian Bird. Thanks to Bird, the small-screen movies were also shot entirely in Colorado.

In addition to the Coff33 and Moore Lumber & Hardware, scenes were also filmed inside Valor Christian Highschool's performance hall, a beloved local bar called Saints and Sinners, Novo Barbers, Plum Creek Church, Festival Park, and along some of the sidewalks in downtown Castle Rock. The area provided the perfect "small town feel" that director Brandon Clark, was looking for.

Several lucky locals who were randomly walking by during filming got to act as extras, and will even have their names credited in the final product. A few other Castle Rock residents were offered an exciting opportunity to play bigger roles in the movie.

Filming for Just Jake wrapped on December 17. Now, it's in the hands of the editors at Denver's Milkhaus, who are responsible for post-production. After the editors work their magic on things like sound and color, the completed film will be sent off to UPtv in February. Fans can expect to see it debut sometime in the late spring of 2023.

Bird truly enjoys being able to work in his own town and even his own neighborhood for that matter. The producer currently resides in Castle Rock, and some of the scenes were actually shot in various neighbors' homes. But more than that, the talented producer loves making magic through his movies. For Bird, the most rewarding part of his job is seeing how people respond to a finished film - laughing at the right times, or even crying. He explained that witnessing how his work touches people at a soul level is the most satisfying thing ever. Bird also believes that positive, wholesome stories like this are what the world is yearning for the most right now.

As for more filming taking place in the Centennial State - Bird hopes to keep doing his part on making that happen. The process for doing so begins with applying to the film commission, as well as providing a script, estimated budget, and all known plans. After another meeting with the Office of Economic Development, votes are taken on whether or not the film or television show should be shot in Colorado.

Bird noted that Colorado's Film Commission and media department is really supportive of most projects that are pitched. When something is being filmed in Colorado, it provides more jobs to people in the state, and also positively impacts the local economy. Money is spent at local hotels/ Airbnbs, restaurants, and other businesses too.

Furthermore, Colorado's Film Commission has a very generous incentive program through which they provide a rebate to production crews that are working in the state. According to Bird, this is extremely helpful in offsetting film costs during production.

Bird previously filmed another similar-style movie for UPtv in Colorado called The Engagement Plot. It's currently available to watch.

UPtv is available through most major cable providers, including Xfinity. Check your local listings to find these Colorado-based movies.