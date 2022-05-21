$7.8 Million Edwards Home Has a Hot Tub in the Middle of the Gym

Are you looking for mountain luxury in Colorado? If you answered yes, this home will be right up your alley. This luxurious home is located on the Fazio Golf Course at Red Sky Ranch in Edwards, Colorado.

The home listed on Realtor for $7.8 million has a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 7,894 square feet of living space on nearly two acres of land.

300 Aspen Bluff Lane in Edwards, Colorado was built in 2004 and you can expect to spend approximately $988 per square foot at the current asking price of the property.

To learn more about 300 Aspen Bluff Lane, you can see the full listing on Realtor.

