Durango, Colorado Airbnb Offers Million Dollar Views on Lake Purgatory
Colorado is full of great vacation rentals in some of the most scenic corners of the state. Some of the best Airbnb rentals are in places that you can enjoy in both the winter months and the summer months.
Today we are headed down to the Durango area to check out a really nice vacation rental on Lake Purgatory.
Things to Do in Durango, Colorado
Enjoy tours to Silverton Ghost Town, Jeep Trail Tours, Mesa Verde National Park as well as the trails at Lake Purgatory. During the winter months, you'll only be 1.5 miles from the Purgatory Ski Resort.
Relax in the Scenic Hot Tub on the Patio
This rental features a wrap-around deck with a BBQ grill and a hot tub that was built on an observation deck for incredible views of the San Juan Mountains. This cabin has room for up to 9 guests with three bedrooms and 6 beds. You'll find a huge fireplace in the living room, with a Smart TV, Wifi, and everything you need to relax at the end of the day.
See the Cabin at Lake Purgatory Near Durango
Scroll through the photos below for a fantastic vacation rental for winter or summer. You'll find a link to this rental at the end of the photo gallery so you can contact Superhost Dave and ask about reservations.