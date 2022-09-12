What's for dinner tonight? Maybe let someone else do the cooking tonight, and head to downtown Grand Junction to see what's on the menu.

The many restaurants that line downtown Main Street, 4th Street, Colorado Street, 7th street, and more. Discover a variety of food options that complement any trip downtown for any reason.

Get our free mobile app

Which Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant Has Been Open the Longest?

Grand Junction's Blue Moon Bar & Grill opened on June 20th, 1986. It's one of the longest continuous running restaurants and bars still going strong downtown. Located near the downtown theaters, this is a great way to celebrate after a show.

Which Downtown Grand Junction Restaurant is in the Oldest Building?

Bistro Italiano is located at 400 Main Street. The building here first opened in 1918 and was first opened as the Mesa Drug Store. The first floor of this building dates back to the 1890s before it was used as a place of business.

Check out Grand Junction's Downtown Restaurants

Scroll on for a look at the many dining options in downtown Grand Junction below. I've probably eaten at Rockslide the most. Which one do you frequent the most? Find out more about each location, and what's on the menu in the photo gallery of Grand Junction downtown restaurants below. Tell us which one is your favorite on our free station app.

All the Restaurants in Downtown Grand Junction + Their Food It's time to eat. We're headed to downtown Grand Junction to check out some of the great places to eat. The downtown atmosphere and shopping surround several dining options that make downtown a fun place to be.

KEEP GOING: Downtown Grand Junction Flower Beds The various flower beds in downtown Grand Junction are the work of Master Gardner and Native Plant Master Shirley Nilson