Don Felder and Johnny Depp Join Alice Cooper Onstage — Pic of the Week

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder and actor/musician Johnny Depp joined legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper onstage this past Saturday night (Dec. 8) as part of his eighth annual Christmas Pudding show in Phoenix, Ariz.

Felder jammed on a cover of Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'Pride and Joy' before Depp joined him and Cooper for a spirited finale of Chuck Berry's 'Run, Run Rudolph,' as depicted in the picture above. Other guests at the annual charity bash included former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach, L.A. Guns and actor John O'Hurley.

Proceeds from the annual Christmas Pudding performances go to Alice Cooper's Solid Rock, a non-profit organization the rocker founded to help enrich the lives of teens through music, dance and self-expression. The organization's mission statement is "to honor Jesus Christ by helping to meet the spiritual, economical, physical, and social needs of teenagers and children within their community."