Maybe a lot of people found this out during that huge Southwest debacle during the holidays of 2022. It would only make sense that there would be a place like this, within the sprawling airport, though.

If you've been on more than a few trips where you need to fly, you have probably been "stuck" overnight, or for a long period of time, at an airport. Airport chairs are not very comfortable, even when they don't have armrests; a place like this would be amazing.

DIA Facebook/Denver International Airport loading...

I was once stuck overnight in Philadelphia's airport; it was brutal. Of course that was back in 1995; things have probably changed there, since then. I remember trying to get a few "winks" in before the rescheduled flight was to board. It was horrible. If that airport had had a place like DIA supposedly currently has, it would have been wonderful.

Get our free mobile app

I caught wind of a TikToker who has a video of a "secret sleeping area," a "pod" if you will, and said to myself, "No way." I thought, if there really is an area like this at DIA I would have heard about it by now. Checking the comments on the video, many said the same; many were chiding the TikToker for disclosing another of DIA's "secrets."

DIA-Sleeping-Pods TikTock/@Bella_Dax, Canva.com loading...

WHERE IS THERE A PLACE TO REALLY 'SLEEP' AT DIA?

It would appear that you need to be on Concourse A to find this area. Southwest is on Concourse C, which a lot of Coloradans, like myself, use, so it would make sense that haven't found this area. In the video, they say it's on "level 2," but an alleged DIA worker chimed in to say,

..technically, it's on level 3.. the train platform is "level 1" and the main floor is "level 2."

Other comments mention "card readers" as in you need to pay to access the area. Others mention how it would be hard to sleep while also watching your luggage (as opposed to using the luggage as a pillow on the main floor,) but the video informs that there is 24-hour surveillance.

Will you be looking for this area next time you're at DIA?

Meet the Super Adorable and Amazing CATS of the Denver International Airport Each member of CATS employed by the Denver International Airport is unique, take a moment to become acquainted: