Let's hear it for summer travel! And for the millions upon millions of people who will be in the skies the next few months headed to Grandma's house or Mexico or Disney World. Wherever you're headed, your flight out of Denver International Airport may be a little bit less of a stressful cattle call, thanks to a new security program they're testing out.

It's called DEN Reserve, and while it's currently only in a testing phase, anyone can sign up to give it a shot right now. Hopefully, it goes smoothly and it sticks!

In a nutshell, the program allows you to book a time that you'll show up and pass through security, without having to wait in the long general security lines.

Here's how it works. You register on the DIA website up to three days before your flight. You give them all your flight details and the number of people traveling with you, then choose a time to pass through security. It's important that you show up at the TSA checkpoint right at your scheduled time.

Right now, only one of DIA's three checkpoints has a DEN Reserve lane - the Bridge Security Checkpoint. You simply show up at that specific lane, marked with the DEN Reserve logo and present your confirmation to the agent, then breeze through security. The program is available to book your spot each day from 5 AM to 5 PM.

The DEN Reserve program is free for anyone who wants to use it and doesn't require any membership or account setup in advance. To try it out, within three days of your flight, simply visit the website and click "Reserve Now" to book your time.

