Did you Know Colorado is Home to This Car Care Company?

One of the great joys of owning a vehicle is washing it. There is nothing better than washing your car by hand on a summer day. The sense of accomplishment and the act of washing your car is one thing that I will always love to do. There's also that certain shine you get from washing your vehicle by hand that no other car wash can replicate.

Most of us that enjoy washing our vehicles at home are particular about what products we use on our rides. Being that I like to keep it local, Colorado car care products are what I would prefer over anything else.

Adam's Polishes is Based in Colorado

You have probably noticed the big red, white and black logo just south of the 84th Avenue exit on the west side of Interstate 25 while driving to or from Denver. This building is home to Adam's Polishes Headquarters.

Adam's Polishes Decades of Shine

Adam Pitale started Adam's Polishes in 2000 at the Orange County Swap Meet in Costa Mesa, California before relocating the car care company to Colorado. Since then, Adam's Polishes has been a staple for auto detailers and car care hobbyists.

Adam's Polishes has also collaborated with the iconic car collector auction, Barret-Jackson, Automaker, General Motors, and even world-class chef, Emeril Lagasse, for an Adam's Polishes home care line of products.

Visit Adam's Polishes Showroom in Thornton, Colorado Take a look inside of Adam's Polishes Show Room with its full line of car care products.

I would love to share with you a couple of my favorite items that I have purchased from Adam's Polishes:

I love the way this cleans the interior of my truck. This interior detail spray leaves my black door panels looking nice and clean. Plus the Cedarwood has a wonderful smell. If cedarwood isn't your type of smell, Adam's Polishes offers five other scents ranging from eucalyptus to pineapple orchid.

Adam's blue car shampoo is pH neutral, will not produce water spots, and can be used in direct sunlight. The last one is a big one for me as I am usually washing our vehicles during the day in the driveway.

These microfiber towels from Adam's Polishes are great as they can be used for pretty much anything. From washing the exterior of your car to cleaning and polishing the interior glass, they do it all.

The next time you go down to the Denver Metro Area from Northern Colorado, be sure to stop into Adam's Polishes and take a look at what they have to offer for your car care needs. I am sure you are going to love the showroom. For more information on Adam's Polishes, visit AdamsPolishes.com

