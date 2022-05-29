This is How You Could Own the Denver Diner Neon Sign

At the corner of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, the sign of the now-closed Denver Diner stands. However, the large neon sign won't be there much longer.

According to the Westword and CityCast, you could own a slice of Denver history by giving the 800-pound neon sign a new home.

Here's How You Can Own the Denver Diner Neon Sign

Must be available over the next two weeks to pick up the sign.

A big trailer to transport the neon sign.

A place to put the neon sign. No. Your front yard doesn't count.

Compensation or a nice gift for the crane operator that will be taking the sign down.

The Denver Diner neon sign is a behemoth at approximately 17 feet wide, seven feet tall, and 30 inches thick. I am thinking that this neon sign would be a perfect fit in a large man-cave like a barn, warehouse, or somewhere else along those lines.

The Denver Diner closed permanently in early 2021. The location will soon become a Chase Bank. I remember back in the day spending many early mornings at the Denver Diner after a night of clubbing. I sure will miss that place.

Source: Westword/CityCast

