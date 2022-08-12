Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Denver Police Sergeant Was No Stranger to Criminal Allegations

Hyatt is reported to have begun his career with the Denver Police Department in 2005. In 2016, Hyatt first made headlines when he was caught on video illegally dumping a hot tub cover into a local business's trash.

At the time, the department charged Hyatt one day's pay.

Fast forwarding to 2020, Hyatt and his partner Officer Joseph Heckenkamp were investigated in the fatal shooting of a suspected Aurora carjacker. Both men were ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.

New Criminal Allegations Arise in 2022 For Hyatt

An investigation was opened in February of 2022 when authorities received information that Hyatt was communicating with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Hyatt used multiple social media platforms and a variety of online identities. During the virtual interactions, Hyatt made many sexually explicit advances toward the young teen.

Investigators were able to confirm Hyatt's identity and he is now accused of internet luring of a child which Colorado law defines as such:

A PERSON COMMITS INTERNET LURING OF A CHILD IF THE PERSON KNOWINGLY COMMUNICATES A STATEMENT OVER A COMPUTER OR COMPUTER NETWORK TO A CHILD UNDER FIFTEEN YEARS OF AGE, DESCRIBING EXPLICIT SEXUAL CONDUCT AS DEFINED IN SECTION 18-6-403 (2) (e), AND, IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMMUNICATION, MAKES A STATEMENT PERSUADING OR INVITING THE CHILD TO MEET THE PERSON FOR ANY PURPOSE, AND THE PERSON IS MORE THAN FOUR YEARS OLDER THAN THE CHILD.

Perhaps we'll see him on the next season of Undercover Underage.

These 10 Colorado Kids Have Gone Missing in 2022 10 children have gone missing from the state of Colorado since January 1, 2022.