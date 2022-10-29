The Bagel Deli and Restaurant in Denver, Colorado has been featured on the Food Network, not once, not twice, but three different times, and is a must-visit for anyone who has an appetite for authentic comfort food.

The long-standing traditional Jewish deli has been serving up Kaplan family recipes and homemade favorites since 1967. The two-sided establishment has both a counter where customers can order deli food to go, as well as a sit-down area where patrons can be waited on and enjoy a full-service meal.

An assortment of fresh bagels are made each day, but they sell out quickly - a testament to their deliciousness. Some of the other mouthwatering menu items include an array of sandwiches that are piled high with meat, savory kishkes, an assortment of flavorful soups, and many other deli staples. The delicatessen also offers Jewish classics, such as babka, loaves of challah, latkes, and brisket knishes.

The Bagel Deli has appeared on Diners, Dine-Ins, and Dives during three separate episodes. Host, Guy Fieri, sampled some of their most beloved menu items including the matzo ball soup, a family recipe, which he described as being "dynamite." The massive Reuben, made with a heaping pile of hand-slived corned beef on top of rye bread, was also showcased for being one of the deli's top-ordered sandwiches.

The Food Network voted the Denver establishment as being one of the '51 Best Delis in the Country' too.

Coloradans love this place so much, that on April 1, 2017, the state's governor at the time, John Hickenlooper, issued a proclamation declaring the date as Bagel Deli Day.

Visit the Bagel Deli and Restaurant at 6439 East Hampden in Denver. The famous deli is also in the process of opening a new location inside Denver International Airport.

