Highest Looping Roller Coaster in the U.S. Opening in Colorado Soon

The countdown is on as adventure seekers wait anxiously for a thrilling new roller coaster to open in Western Colorado.

According to a Facebook post from Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, the last piece of track on the park's newest roller coaster was recently placed, meaning the ride is expected to be opening soon!

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park's Newest Roller Coaster

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, announced the addition of their newest roller coaster, Defiance, in 2021, with the project set to be complete in the summer of 2022. Fast forward to today where there are rumors that the ride will be opening as soon as July.

Defiance is reported to be the highest looping roller coaster in the United States due to the fact that it sits 7,160 feet above sea level.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with both Gerstlauer and Ride Entertainment to make this coaster a reality,” stated Nancy Heard, General Manager of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. “Defiance is sure to become instantly recognizable around the world for its incredible setting and unparalleled thrills.”

New Glenwood Caverns Roller Coaster Defies What You Know

Defiance is certainly not for the weak of heart and is truly a roller coaster that defies gravity.

Here are some of the specs on Defiance:

102.3-degree freefall, the steepest in the Western US.

98-foot twisted top hat switch

111-foot banana roll

41-foot Zero-G heartline-roll

The ride is only 56 seconds but a ride on Defiance is sure to be the fastest, yet longest minute of your life.

