Colorado to Ban Dangerous Chemicals You’re Probably Ingesting

A bill has just passed in Colorado that will phase out the use of dangerous chemicals found in everyday products that you're probably using right now. In fact, you've probably ingested these toxic chemicals without even realizing it.

What Are the Dangerous Chemicals Colorado is Banning?

The dangerous toxic chemicals that the new Colorado bill will be phasing out are known as perfluoralkyls of PFAs. PFAs are nicknamed 'forever chemicals' because they are known to be highly resistant and build up in the human body over time, causing a plethora of health problems.

What Products Contain the Chemicals Colorado is Banning?

While you likely haven't heard of PFAs before, you've most likely owned or own numerous household products that contain them. PFAs are found in things like non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing, waterproof carpet, furniture, cosmetics, children's products, and food packaging, to name a few. Because PFAs are found in so many everyday household items, it is quite common for them to get into drinking water causing serious health issues.

What Harmful Effects do PFAs Have on the Body?

The long-term effects of PFAs on the human body are nothing to take lightly. PFAs build up in the body over time and can lead to serious health issues such as thyroid issues, birth defects, and even cancer.

The Colorado Bill Banning PFAs

A bill was just passed in Colorado that would ban PFAs in the state as early as 2025. However, it must first gain a signature from Governor Polis before it can be signed into law.

The bill was sponsored by Colorado Congressmen and Congresswomen Lisa Cutter, Mary Bradfield, Julie Gonzales, and Pete Lee.

