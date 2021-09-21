Explore a Creepy Old House in an Abandoned Colorado Town

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Because of all of the mining that went on in Colorado back in the day, there are quite a few ghosts towns in our great state. A lot of these towns were abandoned because of contamination of the water and other resources as a result of the mines.

The Need to Leave

Not only were the towns abandoned by the residents, but many of their belongings were left behind as well. Granted, these situations were much less detrimental and scary than, say, the Chernobyl incident, but it was most definitely the smart thing for these residents to relocate for health and safety reasons.

The Lost Town of Keota, Colorado

One of Colorado's ghost towns that was abandoned is a small, fairly unknown town by the name of Keota. I find it fascinating and a little eery to see towns that were just completely abandoned, especially when former residents simply leave all of their belongings behind.

Check out this home that was abandoned in the ghost town of Keota, Colorado:

A lot has been abandoned in the Colorado ghost town of Keota, including this house with much of the former residents’ belongings still inside. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde