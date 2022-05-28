Travel Back in Time in This Rustic $1.4 Million Colorado Ranch

Whether you're hoping to own a home or just trying to kill some time, there's nothing more fun than looking at local real estate.

During a recent search on Zillow, I came across a $1.4 million ranch on the market in Cowdrey, Colorado — a small town in Jackson County that, according to Uncover Colorado, lies just north of Walden.

This particular estate was built in 1992, but its quaint features make it feel like it's from another, simpler time.

Known as Government Creek Ranch, the property features irrigated meadows, hay pastures, and upland prairie ground full of grazing wildlife like elk, moose, and pronghorns.

According to Zillow, the ranch offers stunning views of the Park, Sierra Madre, Medicine Bow, Rabbit Ears, and Never Summer mountain ranges. Nearby, you can hunt for elk, deer, and bears or go trout fishing in the North Platte River.

The two-bedroom, two-bath property also boasts a cabin, a bunkhouse, a new-construction barn, and an equipment hangar. It may be rustic, but the residence does have common amenities, including a dishwasher, garbage disposal, a microwave, and an oven.

In the past, the estate has served as a hay ranch and a grazing spot for cows. The current owner could continue the ranch's agriculture legacy — the property comes with water rights from Government Creek.

See what life is like on this $1.4 million Cowdrey, Colorado ranch in the gallery below:

