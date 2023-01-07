Will A Volcano Erupt In Southern Utah Again?

Not long ago I was in Snow Canyon State Park and was admiring all the interesting lava rock formations up and down the canyon.

Black Lava Rocks in Snow Canyon State Park (canva)

And then I thought, "Hey wait a second. Lava comes from Volcanoes. Where is the Volcano? And If there is a volcano, what's to say it won't erupt again?!"

As soon as I realized there was a volcano in Southern Utah (memegenerator)

Of course I'm not a Geologist, and I didn't have any answers. I could google all this information and kill a whole day, OR... I could ask a smart person!

When I feel like a dum dum...I ask a smart person!

After a little bit of googling, I found the guy who would know the answers I was looking for. Dr. Jerry Harris, Professor of Geology at Utah Tech University in St. George Utah.

Professor Harris and a friend. Mr. Harris is the one with glasses.

So I hopped on the Zoom and started bombarding Mr. Harris with questions. And according to Jerry the rock god, the most recent volcanic activity in Southern Utah was from the Santa Clara Cinder Cone, about 32,500 years ago.

Santa Clara Cinder Cone, last erupted approx. 32,000 years ago. Almost as old as your mom. oooooooh roasted.

So of course my next question was "What are the odds that the volcano will become active again? In other words, ARE WE ALL GOING TO BURN TO DEATH IN A MOLTEN RIVER OF MURDER?!

"We're not supposed to say NEVER in science" said Prof. Harris, "but the odds of another eruption from any volcanoes in Southern Utah are so incredibly miniscule that I can't even put a number to it."

Which of course I took to mean...

My first thought when he told me the odds were "miniscule".

So it seems that the short answer to the big question is NO. Don't expect to see another eruption from the existing cinder cones in Southern Utah.

There could be NEW volcanoes. (memebase)

According to Professor Harris, there is a tiny chance that because of where Southern Utah is on the map, there could be the formation of NEW volcanoes. Of course there is no way of knowing when or where they might be formed, but Prof. Harris assures us "not to count on it."

Which of course I took to mean...

I need help. Why am I like this?!!

Long story short, no. Those cinder cones in Southern Utah are as dead as dead can be.

Santa Clara Cinder Cone: Dead AF (canva)

But on the off chance we ever see another volcano in Southern Utah, take if from Anakin Skywalker. Don't play with Lava.

Darth Vader says "Don't Play With Lava, Kids." (Disney)

In the meantime, just enjoy the natural wonders of Snow Canyon State Park and be happy you weren't alive 32,000 years ago.

Snow Canyon State Park Lava Caves (canva)