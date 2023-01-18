Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado.

Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.

Love and marriage, love and marriage,

Go together like a horse and carriage,

This I tell ya, brother,

You can't have one without the other.

Jimmy Van Huesen/Sammy Cahn

Do You Have to Have Love In Order to Have Common Law Marriage In Colorado?

Love and marriage may go together, however, it certainly isn't required. There seem to be plenty of marriages out there that are void of anything resembling love and romance. There is nothing on the marriage certificate that says you have to be in love to be married, though it sure is nice when it happens. A common law marriage in Colorado can happen without love.

Get our free mobile app

You Don't Have To Have Love But What About A Piece of Paper?

If you are married, there's a good chance you have a marriage license or certificate tucked away somewhere. You probably had a ceremony, signed the certificate or license, and felt legally and legitimately united with your special someone. You may have bypassed the ceremony and gone straight to the local courthouse to get your marriage license. You may be shocked to learn that you don't really need a marriage license to be legally wed in Colorado, and have a common-law marriage. You basically just need to act like you're married.

10 Facts About Colorado's Ban On Plastic Bags Colorado is joining several other states that have banned single-use plastic bags. Scroll on to learn 10 facts about Colorado's ban on plastic bags and what it means to you.