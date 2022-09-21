Colorado’s Ultimate Road Trip In 1,000 Miles and 24 Hours

Are you ready to set out on the ultimate Colorado road trip? This proposed outing courtesy of Out There Colorado hits several of Colorado's best adventures in one shot.

This road trip isn't for the timid. You'll need a solid 24 hours travel time. In addition, you'll be racking up 1,000 miles on your car. In the end, though, you'll be able to say you've seen Colorado at its best.

Perfect Colorado Road Trip

If you stop and think about it, right now, September, might be the perfect time to embark on this voyage. Colors are changing, and the peaks are getting a dusting of snow. Roads, however, are still clear and safe to travel. Add to that the civil temperatures, and you have perfect road trip conditions.

Get Ready to Embark On The Ultimate Voyage

One could look at this "road trip" a couple of different ways. If you're looking to see as much as possible and scratch as many items off your bucket list as you can in one shot, this could very well be the ultimate trip for you.

If you simply drive to these locations, stopping only to fuel up, tinkle, and snap a selfie or two, you're still looking at roughly 24 hours of travel time. If you don't include the extra "bonus" stop on the list, you're looking at a whopping 1,000 miles.

Colorado Road Trip Map Google Maps loading...

If, however, you wish to spend quality time at the 10 locations (or eleven if you visit the bonus site), you'll need to pad your travel time for at least a day or two.

Word To The Wise

This trip, if you stick to the itinerary, will take you through the Rio Grande National Forest, the San Juan National Forest, the White River National Forest, the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forests, and Rocky Mountain National Park, and all of the mountain passes that come with them. Even native Coloradoans would sweat a little and bite a fingernail or two stressing at the idea of driving these in winter.

What's So Special About This Trip?

The crew at Out There Colorado did some fine work putting together a road trip featuring some of Colorado's best sites, laid out in as efficient a manner as possible. The routing is excellent.

With this list, you'll see a number of truly "Colorado" locations. These aren't necessarily the most "touristy" sites in the state, but that's precisely the point. If you're looking for a true Colorado experience in a short period of time and as few miles as possible, please consider this list.

