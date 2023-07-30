The Rumors Are True: Colorado’s Getting A New Voodoo Doughnut Location Next Week

It's truly one of the most unique doughnut franchises in the world, and Colorado is getting another new location next week. Here's where the new Voodoo Doughnut location going to be.

Voodoo Doughnuts In Colorado

Founded 20 years ago by Ken Pogson and Rich Shannon, Voodoo Doughnuts changed the doughnut game forever. Anyone can make tasty soft doughnuts, but Voodoo completely upped the doughnut expectation with their crazy doughnut designs and out-of-the-box ideas. Their pink buildings and doughnut boxes have become iconic in many ways and most know when they see that pink box.

They currently have three locations in Colorado, one being located inside Denver International Airport. We went on a trip and when we got on the plane, the flight attendant said to us " I recognize you, I saw you guys with that pink box walking through the concourse." That's how recognizable those signature pink boxes have become. Now, a new Colorado city is about to get a taste of those tasty sweet treats...

New Voodoo Doughnut Location In Colorado

Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 at 8 am, the famed Voodoo Doughnuts will be opening its fourth location, in Boulder, Colorado, at 3210 Arapahoe Ave. For many up north, this will be the closest location to get a hold of these amazing doughnuts. Since this location is inside of any old Taco Bell/KFC, it'll feature a drive-thru, which is the first of its kind in the state.

Fun Fact: The building was originally pained pink, which sparked the rumors that Voodoo was coming to town... It's now been painted black and grey so it's up to snuff with the city of Boulder's code. Lame.

If you've never tried Voodoo Doughnut before, you're in for a real treat so get ready for the most interesting, and delicious doughnut experience of your life... Enjoy!

