Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests.

The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard of a wheel bug or have any idea how painful it can be if one decides to bite you.

Get our free mobile app

What is a Wheel Bug?

Wheel Bugs are known as Arilus cristatus. They come from the family of Reduviidae, which are also called 'assassin bugs'. These critters have armor that appears like the shape of a wheel. These bugs eat beetles and worms and caterpillars. They have a sharp beak they use to pump fluid into prey that breaks down their soft tissue so the wheel bug can eat them up.

Are Wheel Bugs Found in Colorado?

Wheel Bugs do live in Colorado so you want to watch out for them. They are generally found in Colorado's southeastern counties and especially in the Arkansas River Valley.

A Wheel Bug Bite Can Really Sting

A bite from a wheel bug is described as feeling a lot like being stung by a wasp. Effects from a wheel bug bite can linger for two weeks or up to six months in extreme cases. The bite feels heated and irritated and has caused an allergic reaction in some people.

KEEP GOING: 7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them Check out the 7 most invasive insects found in Colorado. Many feel these insects should be exterminated on site. Find out what they are, and which parts of Colorado's habitat they are attacking the most.

MORE: Beware of the 12 Most Dangerous Animals in Colorado Keep an eye out for the following 12 dangerous animals in Colorado. While these creatures usually go out of their way to avoid you, if you encounter one you will want to give it plenty of space. Scroll on to see each one and find out why they make the cut of the most dangerous animals in Colorado.